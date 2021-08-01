Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,605 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.