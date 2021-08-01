Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Omnicell updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 307,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,044. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

