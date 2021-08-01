Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

