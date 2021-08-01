Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,317 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.02% of Fabrinet worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $94.52 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.