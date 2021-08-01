Schroder Investment Management Group Has $35.56 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in James River Group were worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth about $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

