Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Barrick Gold worth $36,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

