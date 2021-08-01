Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431,588 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xylem were worth $38,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.85 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

