Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $168.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Insiders have sold 14,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

