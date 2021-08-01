Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,027 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66.

