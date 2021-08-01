Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.75.

IDXX stock opened at $678.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

