B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $298,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.