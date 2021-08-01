Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.11 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

SNV stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

