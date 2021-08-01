South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of South State worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

South State stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.