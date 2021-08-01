Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.