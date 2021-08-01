Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

