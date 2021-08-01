Robert W. Baird Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,455.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,375.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $900.22 and a 12-month high of $1,519.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.