NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.81. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

