Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $6,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

