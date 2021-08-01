Millennium Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,492.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

