D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 52,864 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 233.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,092,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.94 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

