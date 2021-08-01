$392.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $392.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.63 million and the lowest is $338.19 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,045. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

