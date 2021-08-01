Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

