AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,529.09 or 1.00161539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00821219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,704,948 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

