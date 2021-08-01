Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. 1,606,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.