Wrapped NXM Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.79 or 0.00136972 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $95.24 million and $11.21 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00784754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

