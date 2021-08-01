Eaton Vance Management Acquires 278 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,305,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

