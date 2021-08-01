Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Rises By 60.9%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 37,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. Culp has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

