ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,529.09 or 1.00161539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00821219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,575,440 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

