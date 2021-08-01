Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Expands By 59.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PNGAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 289,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.