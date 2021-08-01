Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in July

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.63. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,061. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.69.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.