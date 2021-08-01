Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 174,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

