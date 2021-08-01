Pendal Group Limited Purchases 791 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.