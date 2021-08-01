Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.