Pendal Group Limited Sells 4,216 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

