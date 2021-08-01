Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,521,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in nVent Electric by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

