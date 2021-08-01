Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 2,916 J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,460,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

