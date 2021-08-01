Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 118,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.98 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

