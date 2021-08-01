Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 311 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.84. The company had a trading volume of 495,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.60. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

