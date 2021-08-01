TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.81 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

