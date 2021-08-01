Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

