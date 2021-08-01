New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.67 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.