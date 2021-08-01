APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $15.62 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,067 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 3.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 1.94% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

