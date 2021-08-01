APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 2,551 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $106.14 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.