World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

