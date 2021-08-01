Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

