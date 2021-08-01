Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $80.22 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.