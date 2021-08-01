Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

