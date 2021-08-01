Short Interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Rises By 70.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBELF opened at $3.00 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.