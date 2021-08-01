Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Rises By 69.5%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 66.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CRTD opened at $3.41 on Friday. Creatd has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

In other Creatd news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

