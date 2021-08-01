Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Expands By 68.0%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $670.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

